Project leaders invite community members to Blue Line Extension discussion, Q & A

On Wednesday evening, a community update meeting on the Blue Line Extension will be held in Minneapolis.

Project leaders are meeting at the Capri Theater at 2027 West Broadway Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide a quarterly update and answer community questions regarding routes, anti-displacement efforts, impacts and more.

Although materials and project updates during Wednesday’s meeting will focus on Minneapolis, they will be available for the entire route.

The Metro Blue Line Extension will service Minneapolis and northwestern communities. Project officials are debating several route options between Target Field Station and West Broadway Avenue, according to a webpage for the project.

