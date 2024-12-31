Programming Note: Changes for KSTP-TV on New Year’s Eve, Day

A few changes will be made to normal programming on KSTP-TV on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest starting at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on ABC, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be airing a 9 p.m. newscast instead of at 10 p.m. The Rockin’ Eve program will last into the New Year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Rose Bowl will air on channel 5 starting at 10 a.m., meaning there won’t be a Midday Newscast at 11 a.m. However, a noon newscast will still air on 45TV.

