Pro-Palestine protest ends St. Paul City Council meeting early Wednesday night

St. Paul City Council ends early Wednesday night after pro-Palestine protest

The St. Paul City Council meeting ended early Wednesday night after protestors demanded the council pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

All of this chanting forced council members to call for an early end to the meeting.

Earlier, as they talked about money for Como Zoo, protestors used public comments to call for that ceasefire resolution.

Council President Mitra Jalali told them that this was not the time to argue the issue.

“We actually will not take comments like this if you are going to take items and distort them for another item–” Jalalai said before a protestor shouted, “That says something about you and your ability to do your job, not about my concept!”

The meeting ended without further discussion.