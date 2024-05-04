Prior Lake man critically injured in motorcycle crash, fire in Isanti County

A Prior Lake man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Isanti County on Friday afternoon.

A report from the State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was turning onto Highway 65 from 397th Avenue in Stanchfield Township at 2:50 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle started on fire as a result of the crash, according to State Patrol officials.

The 24-year-old Prior Lake man driving the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries. The report states he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Caravan were uninjured.