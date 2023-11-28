Prior Lake firefighters rescue deer stuck on ice

Members of the Prior Lake Fire Department (PLFD) can now add another experience to their resume.

On Monday, city officials posted a video of crew members helping a deer that was stuck on the thin ice on Pike Lake.

When they arrived, firefighters geared up and slowly crawled across the thin ice, tied to rope to make sure they were safe.

Once they reached the deer, it was safely pushed off the ice and onto shore. You can watch the full rescue video below.