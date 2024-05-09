Prince’s iconic purple coat on display in St. Paul

The famous purple coat Prince wore while filming “Purple Rain” is on display at the Minnesota History Center starting Thursday.

The distinct coat was worn by Prince during the First Avenue stage concert performance of Purple Rain in the film.

His coat can be viewed in the lobby of the Gale Family Library on the second floor of the History Center on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 27.

The Minnesota Historical Society received the coat in 1987, along with a purple tambourine, promotional photos and posters, and LPs by Prince.

The exhibition is part of Paisley Park’s celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film.

