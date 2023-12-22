Premature baby born at 6 months going home in time for Christmas

Premature baby coming home for Christmas

A baby born when her mom was only about six months along in her pregnancy is going home for the first time, just in time for Christmas.

Star was born weighing only 12.2 ounces and spent the first six months of her life in the NICU at Hennepin Healthcare.

Her mom calls it the best Christmas gift ever.

“Being able to take her home period is awesome because so many people were afraid she wasn’t going to make it because of how tiny she is. But she’s here now and it’s just awesome to be able to take her home,” said Demaria Witkliffe, Star’s mother.

Hennepin Healthcare officials say Star is the smallest baby they’ve ever sent home.