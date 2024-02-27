Precinct caucuses being held across Minnesota Tuesday night

Voters across the state of Minnesota will be heading out to their precinct caucuses on Tuesday.

The caucuses are where parties will select delegates and set party goals and values. They come one week before the state’s primary election.

Minnesota will be one of 15 states and one U.S. territory to hold contests next Tuesday.

Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. You can find where your precinct caucus is by CLICKING HERE.

