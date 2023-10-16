Pre-registration for 2023 local elections ends Tuesday

Time is running out for Minnesotans to pre-register for the upcoming local elections.

Pre-registration for this fall’s elections ends Tuesday, Oct. 17, with Election Day set for Nov. 7. Click here to register now.

Minnesota makes it easy to vote. To check your voter registration status, register to vote and update your registration, go to mnvotes.gov.

If you are already registered, you should still confirm that your registration is correct and up to date. You will need to update your registration if you’ve moved or changed your name since the last time you voted. Not sure what you need to register? You can find out here.

If you miss the deadline, Minnesota allows voters to register on Election Day at your polling place. You just have to provide proof of residence or have someone from your precinct vouch on your behalf.

Voting early is still available. Fill out your ballot with an absentee ballot by mail with the absentee ballot application (PDF). To vote early in person, you have to go to your local elections office . For more information about early, in-person voting, go to Minneapolis Early Vote Center .