Prayer service expected to impact downtown Minneapolis traffic Wednesday morning

If you’re headed downtown Wednesday morning, you may want to plan ahead.

Increased traffic is likely downtown as thousands are expected to gather at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Minneapolis Convention Center for a prayer service.

Eid al-Adha, an Islamic holiday, will attract additional traffic downtown on Wednesday during the morning commute. Minneapolis officials say afternoon traffic is not expected to be affected.

Due to heavy morning traffic around the convention center, people driving into downtown for work and other events are advised by the city of Minneapolis to plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel time.

A guide to convention center parking can be found for anyone attending the prayer service.