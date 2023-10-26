Prairie Seeds Academy closed Thursday due to student safety concern

Prairie Seeds Academy in Brooklyn Park is closed Thursday due to concerns for student safety.

The school posted a message on its website notifying parents and students of the closure “due to concerns regarding student safety that have been reported to administration.”

Safety and security departments with the school will carry out an investigation in the meantime.

Prairie Seeds Academy added that E-learning will not be happening in place of in-person learning. It is a regular school closure.

School is expected to resume as normal on Friday, school officials say.

To contact the school with questions or concerns, CLICK HERE for contact information.

Check back for updates.