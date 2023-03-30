Powerful storm system to move into Twin Cities area Thursday, expected to stay until Saturday

A powerful storm system is moving into the Midwest on Thursday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Jonathon Yuhas is predicting all kinds of precipitation, ranging from freezing rain to severe thunderstorms. The Twin Cities area will see freezing rain, snow, sleet, rain and thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday afternoon, with storms possibly producing small hail Friday morning in the Twin Cities.

Rain and heavy snow are then expected Friday night into Saturday morning, with high winds that could potentially cause white-out conditions. The Twin Cities may see six to ten inches of snow, as well as possible power outages Friday night due to the weight of the snow.

Freezing Rain & Rain develops Today in MSP after 1pm then Rain & T-Storms this afternoon thru Friday afternoon. Rain to Heavy Snow with Strong Winds 7pm Friday to 7am Saturday with 6”-10” of Snow which could lead to Power Outages. Severe T-Storms with Tornadoes Iowa Friday. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/b4MQwvWqa1 — Jonathan Yuhas (@JYuhasKSTP) March 30, 2023

In Iowa, severe thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon, including the possibility of a tornado outbreak, large hail and damaging winds from Mason City to Dubuque.

