Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at Twin Cities area businesses

Time to check those golden tickets!

On Monday morning, officials with the Minnesota Lottery announced a handful of Twin Cities area businesses sold winning tickets worth a large amount of cash.

According to the lottery, the biggest winning ticket sold is worth $150,000. It was sold at Winners Corner on Hastings Avenue in Newport. Although the prize is typically worth $50,000, the player added Power Play to their ticket and was multiplied to win the higher amount.

Whoever won that prize must claim it at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville after making an appointment to do so.

In addition, three other tickets worth $50,000 were sold at the following locations:

Sun Foods II Inc. on the 500 block of West University Avenue in St. Paul;

U-Pump-It on West Main Street in Crosby;

Cub Foods on 114th Avenue North in Champlin.

Those prizes can be claimed at any Minnesota Lottery office, or by mail.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 47-54-57-60-65 and a Powerball of 19.

Winners won’t be identified publicly unless they choose to do so.

As of this publishing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing, the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize. The cash option for the prize is worth $679.8 million.

The largest U.S. jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.