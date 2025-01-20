Power restored to western Minnesotans after early morning outage in ‘frigid’ temperatures

Power has been restored to more than 2,500 Minnesotans after a temporary outage Monday morning.

Runestone Electric Association posted around 5 a.m. that it was experiencing a large transmission outage. Luckily, it updated customers shortly after that power had been restored.

“We apologize for this inconvenience on this frigid morning. Know that our crews are doing all they can to get the power restarted,” the association shared.

A power outage tracker showed over 2,500 outages for Runestone Electric customers.

If you are an REA customer and still experiencing an outage, call 1-800-473-1722.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to REA for information on how long the outages lasted.