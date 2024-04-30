Power outage in Brooklyn Park leads to T-bone collision, vehicle pushed into holding pond
Two people are critically injured after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Monday night in which a power outage caused traffic light failure.
According to a State Patrol report, a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on 85th Avenue North and a Lincoln Aviator was driving south on Highway 252. When the vehicles met at the intersection of those roads, the traffic lights were not working due to a power outage in the city.
Officials say both vehicles drove into the intersection and the Lincoln T-boned the Toyota on the driver’s side, pushing it into a holding pond.
The 38-year-old woman driving the Toyota and her 64-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. State Patrol officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the Toyota occupants weren’t wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Lincoln was uninjured, officials say.