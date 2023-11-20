Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Edina, police say

Authorities in Edina are looking for information after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Edina Police, it happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of West 66th Street.

Police believe the postal worker was targeted and followed by two suspects in a newer, mid-sized, dark-colored SUV. At one point, a suspect then approached the postal worker while carrying a gun.

It’s unclear what the suspects took but police say the postal worker wasn’t hurt.

The suspect is described as being around 5-foot-9 and between 170 and 200 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

Residents in the area are asked to check surveillance cameras to see if they may have captured anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is then asked to contact Detective Nicole Frederick at 952-826-0427 or nfrederick@EdinaMN.gov.