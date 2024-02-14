Portion of road closed in Alexandria during fire investigation

The public is being asked to stay away from an area in Alexandria on Wednesday morning due to a fire investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to a fire on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street around 6:35 a.m., according to a news release from Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent.

The intersections of 9th and 10th avenues at Jefferson Street will be blocked, although officials didn’t specify for how long.

Please contact the Alexandria Police Department at (320)-763-6631 with any information regarding the fire.