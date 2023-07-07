Portion of I-35W to close through weekend

A portion of Interstate 35W is set to be closed from Friday night through Monday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the southbound lanes of I-35W between I-494 in Bloomington and I-35E in Burnsville will close at 10 p.m. on Friday as crews work to resurface the interstate, improve drainage and more.

The northbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 106th Street and 82nd Street will also be closed during this time.

Those sections of the interstate will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m., according to MnDOT.

The closure is a part of MnDOT’s plan to revamp I-35W over the summer. MnDOT says the next closure is expected to happen on July 28 as crews resurface and repair another part of the road.

While those closures will end Monday morning, MnDOT says some closures will remain for several more weeks. The ramp from southbound I-35W to 106th Street will be closed through July 28; the ramp from southbound I-35W to 98th Street will be closed through the end of July; and the ramps from 98th Street to southbound I-35W will be closed through late August.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead and allow for extra time if driving in those areas. More information on the project is available online.