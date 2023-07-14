Portion of I-94 to close this weekend for Gold Line construction

Interstate 94 between I-35E and I-694/I-494 is set to close this weekend.

Officials from the Metropolitan Council said crews will be demolishing the Maple Street Pedestrian Bridge, which will be rebuilt this year. The bridge and portion of the road will be closed from July 14 through July 16.

Additionally, I-94 between St. Paul and Oakdale/Woodbury will close on Friday at 10 p.m. for the weekend and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m., according to a representative from the Metropolitan Council.

The closures are due in part to construction for the METRO Gold Line, officials say.

The westbound lanes of I-94 are set to be closed between I-494 and I-694 and I-35E.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-94 are set to be closed between US-52 and US-61/US-10.