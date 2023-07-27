Portion of I-94 in Minneapolis to temporarily close Thursday night

Part of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis will close Thursday night as crews pour the deck for the Plymouth Avenue bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says both directions of I-94 between I-394 and I-694 will be closed for the project, and drivers will be detoured using I-394 to Highway 169 and then back to I-694.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, MnDOT plans to close the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Highway 55/Fourth Street North/Seventh Street. Then, at 10 p.m., MnDOT will close both directions of the interstate between I-394 and I-694.

That closure is expected to run from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, the following ramps will be closed during that time:

Southbound Hwy 252 to eastbound I-94/Southbound Hwy100/Eastbound I-694.

53rd Ave/W. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94.

49th Ave./48th Ave/N. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94.

Dowling Ave. to eastbound I-94.

Broadway Ave. to eastbound I-94.

Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94.

Lyndale Ave S. to westbound I-94 at Lyndale Ave N./Plymouth Ave split.

MnDOT says it will also close the following ramps from 10 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday:

Lyndale Ave. S. to westbound I-94 at I-394 split.

N. 3rd St. to westbound I-94.

More information about the project can be found online.