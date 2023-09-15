Portion of I-35W to close in Minneapolis, Roseville over the weekend

A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W will be closed between part of Minneapolis and Roseville starting at 10 p.m. Friday through the weekend.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the southbound lanes of I-35W between Highway 280 and I-94 will be closed until early Monday morning as crews make bridge repairs, repair pavement, remove graffiti, and repair guardrails.

Motorists can use southbound Highway 280 to westbound I-94 as a detour route, MnDOT says.

The section of road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternative route

