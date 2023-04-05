Portion of Highway 22 to temporarily close for repairs

Starting April 17, Highway 22 between Mapleton and Wells will be closed as crews resurface the highway, weather permitting.

Highway 22 traffic will be detoured to Highway 109, Faribault County Road 17, Blue Earth County Roads 46 and 7, and Highway 30. Highway 30 traffic will be detoured to Blue Earth County Roads 29 and 7.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said it expects construction to wrap up by late July.

MnDOT hopes the project will bring improved drainage, safety and smoother, newly-paved roads.

Visit the Highway 22 project website for more information.

More information about the project will be shared on the MnDOT South Central Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 7 Twitter account.