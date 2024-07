A portion of Highway 169 in St. Louis Park is closed Monday morning due to a fuel spill.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation last posted about the spill on 511mn.org just before 3 a.m. As of 6:20 a.m., the portion of the highway between Cedar Lake Road and Minnetonka Boulevard was still closed.

ST LOUIS PARK – Hwy 169 NB is closed at Minnetonka Blvd due to a fuel spill. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. You can use Hwy 100 or 494 as an alternate route. @kstp #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/gwGOG1kuiC — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) July 29, 2024

No word on what caused the fuel spill to happen.

