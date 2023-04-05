Portion of Highway 14 to close while lanes, safety measures implemented

The second and final year of construction on Highway 14 is expected to begin on April 10.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says 12.5 miles of Highway 14 are to be added to the highway between New Ulm and Nicollet, taking it from two lanes to four.

Traffic has been detoured since the start of the project last spring. Traffic will continue to be detoured onto Highways 15, 68 and 169 until the completion of the project.

Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

MnDOT is hoping the construction will bring road improvements from realigning the highway to the north of the city, constructing safer interchanges and intersections, and adding turn lanes.

The project is expected to wrap up in October.

The public is invited to attend the biweekly construction meeting held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Courtland Community Center starting April 18.

Visit the Highway 14 Project website for project information, detour maps and weekly construction updates.