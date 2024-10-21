Portion of Chengwatana State Forest closed due to active wildfire

A portion of the Chengwatana State Forest is closed due to an active wildfire, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says.

The area that is closed can be viewed below. It includes the area between the Chengwata State Forest Road and the Snake River and from the western border of the park to the St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway:

Authorities are asking the public to stay away, adding that fire suppression resources are moving in and out of the area.

A DNR post states the fire started on Friday, and the closure is still listed on the DNR’s website.

The Snake River Campground is unaffected by the closure.