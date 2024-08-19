Portion of 4th Street to close for Gold Line construction starting Monday

A portion of 4th Street between Sibley and Wacouta streets will temporarily close for Gold Line construction beginning on Monday, according to Metro Transit.

The closure will last 12 days.

Access to businesses will remain open via detours, and pedestrians will continue to be able to access the area.

Additionally, Pacific Street between Mounds and Forest streets will close on Monday for an unspecified amount of time.

More information on construction on the Gold Line Project can be found here.