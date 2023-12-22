‘Porch pirate’ arrested in Lakeville admits to stealing more than 80 packages, police say

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to a mail theft investigation had taken over 80 packages from people within the last month, police say.

Law enforcement officials from the Lakeville Police Department (LPD) were first made aware of the thefts on Nov. 29, according to a Facebook post from the city. Officials identified a suspect before receiving word on Dec. 4 that the “porch pirate” was thieving again.

The woman was eventually stopped by officers, identified as the suspect in the thefts and admitted to committing the package thefts, police added.

A search of her vehicle revealed more than 80 packages from 30 different victims, the department says.

LPD has contacted the victims and is returning the property to them, officials say.

The woman hasn’t yet been charged as the investigation continues.