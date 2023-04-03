Pop singer Ava Max to end summer tour in Minneapolis

Pop singer Ava Max is coming to Minneapolis this summer for her summer tour.

Known for singles such as “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” Max announced her 17-city tour schedule Monday morning.

The tour kicks off on May 31 in Detroit and will wrap up at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on June 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m., only on Ticketmaster.com. Live Nation and Spotify presales will start on April 6.