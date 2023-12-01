Polk County crash leaves 1 dead

Authorities say one person is dead following a crash in Polk County, Wisconsin, late Thursday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency call center received a call from an iPhone automatic crash notification at around 10:43 p.m. about an incident on State Highway 65 near 20th Avenue in the town of Alden.

When first responders arrived in that area, they found a southbound pickup truck had gone off the road and collided with trees.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified as of this publishing, died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.