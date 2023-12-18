Polk County sheriff: 1 dead after UTV hits trees

Authorities say one person has died after their UTV crashed Sunday afternoon in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property in rural Amery at around 4:21 p.m. for a report of a missing person.

When they arrived, deputies were told the missing person, identified as a male, hadn’t returned home and was last known to be using a UTV.

His body was found after deputies searched the property. His name is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the driver apparently lost control of the UTV and then hit some trees; however, the crash is still being investigated.