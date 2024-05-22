Police: Woman who drove herself, toddler to hospital after Sunday shooting dies from injuries

Minneapolis police say a shooting on the city’s south side on Sunday night has turned fatal.

Late Wednesday morning, police announced the woman, who was shot while in a vehicle, died from her injuries.

Her son, who Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said on Monday was shot twice in the face, is expected to survive.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of this child has lost her life in such a senseless act of violence. This incident is a tragic reminder of how gun violence can – and is – tearing apart families in our community,” said O’Hara.

Police said the woman drove herself and her son to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis from the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue. She was later brought to Hennepin Healthcare for her injuries, where she died.

As of this publishing, authorities haven’t released her name.

So far, no one is in custody for the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m. Police say they are still working to determine if the two were targeted but are classifying the woman’s death as a homicide.

As previously reported, police say there was one shooter, who approached the vehicle on foot while wearing dark clothing. Police ask anyone who has information to help detectives to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.