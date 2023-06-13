Police: Woman shot in the leg while stopped at red light in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn Park that left a woman injured early Tuesday morning.

A news alert from the department says officers responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and 85th Avenue North just before 2:40 a.m.

The victim reported being stopped at a red light when a vehicle pulled up next to hers and fired several rounds.

She was hit once in the leg, according to police, and her vehicle was also hit several times.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area, according to the news alert.

Investigators then processed the victim’s vehicle. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes after a massive group fight over the weekend, which led police to take new measures.

Police note that these were isolated incidents.