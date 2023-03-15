Police: Woman not hurt in attempted robbery in Minneapolis

Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday night, Minneapolis police officers responded to a reported robbery at the 600 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.

According to Minneapolis police, preliminary information suggests two male suspects approached a woman at around 10:20 p.m. One suspect held her while the other suspect went through her backpack and personal belongings.

The woman said a knife was pulled out and threats were made toward her. After she screamed, the woman told police that both suspects fled on foot without any of her property.

The woman wasn’t hurt and no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.