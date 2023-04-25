Police: Woman hit, killed by garbage truck in Stillwater

Authorities say a woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a garbage truck in Stillwater.

According to Stillwater police, officers and fire crews were called to the 900 block of Willard Street West at around 7:45 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian-involved accident.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have been hit by the truck and several Waste Management officials at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and the Minnesota State Patrol is helping with reconstruction.

No other information is being released at this time.