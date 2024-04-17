Police warn of serious consequences for high school students over ‘senior assassin’ game

Law enforcement officials are issuing a warning to high school students and the community after a game recently prompted a police response.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday about a person dressed in camouflage who was carrying a long gun and walking through yards in the 10500 block of Noble Circle North.

Officers responded and used a drone to search the area.

Eventually, police found and detained the suspect. However, officers then learned that the person was just playing a game called “senior assassin,” in which high school-aged students play tag with water projectile-firing guns.

Police are now urging parents and community members to talk to their kids about the dangers of playing the game or similar ones, adding that carrying “facsimile firearms” or things that look like real guns in Brooklyn Park is a crime and can result in serious consequences.

It’s a problem law enforcement around the metro have had for years, dating back to several “Nerf war” games over the past decade-plus. Several incidents led police to issue several warnings about that game.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this latest incident.