Police: Suspect in 2021 West St. Paul murder arrested at airport

A suspect in a fatal 2021 shooting in West St. Paul was arrested Thursday night at the airport, police say.

According to West St. Paul police, officers found 24-year-old Brenden Jamel Reynolds in a vehicle at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Airport police and the Dakota County Task Force worked to stop the vehicle he was in and then took Reynolds into custody.

West St. Paul police say he’s a suspect in the killing of Jayvon Andrew Malone, who was fatally shot at Thompson County Park on June 9, 2021.

Two people were arrested in the days after the shooting but authorities have been looking for the person who pulled the trigger ever since it happened.

As of Friday morning, Reynolds hadn’t been formally charged.