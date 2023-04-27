Police: Staff member brought 2 guns to Minneapolis elementary school

Authorities say a staff member brought two guns to a Minneapolis elementary school on Wednesday, prompting a police response.

Officials at Loring Elementary School had locked the guns in a safe before calling the police, according to Sgt. Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The staff member who brought the guns to school was not at the building when police got there. Officers took the guns into evidence.

Minneapolis Public Schools has yet to respond to a request for comment.