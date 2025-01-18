Police share tips to prevent “porch pirates” from stealing your packages

Package theft is on the rise, according to the Blaine Police Department, and to prevent further incidents from taking place, they are sharing some tips to help keep your parcels safe.

According to the police department, porch theft reports have had a 20-25% increase in the United States, with 2023 having an estimated 260 million packages that were stolen, an economic loss of $19.5 billion.

The police department says there are ways to ensure packages are snatched by the wrong person, depending on what services you use.

With USPS, police recommend registering for delivery notifications to know where exactly your package is, as well as using the hold for pickup options.

When using Amazon, Police say features like Amazon Lockers and Amazon Key can help ensure deliveries are secure until your home.

They also recommend getting some sort of security in your drop-off area, such as a ring doorbell or motion lights.

Other options include having the package mailed to your workplace or, for those who have the money, investing in insurance that covers stolen deliveries.

If a theft does happen, Blaine police say residents should file a police report and to inform their carrier of what happened.