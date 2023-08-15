Police seek help in finding missing Pipestone County man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man in Pipestone County.

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office stated that Morgan Nelson, 40, last had contact with his family on Monday morning when he left his home in Jasper, Minnesota, without his phone.

It is unknown where Nelson was going, but he was driving a maroon 2004 Ford F150 truck with Minnesota license plate KSU034.

Nelson is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and a goatee.

If you have seen Nelson or have any additional information, contact the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office at 507-825-1100.