Police seek help finding missing Elk River man

Police have issued an alert asking for the public to look out for an Elk River man who went missing Saturday morning.

According to the Elk River Police Department, Chad Lundquist, 56, left his home in Elk River between 7:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. He’s described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 203 pounds with blueish-hazel eyes and gray and white hair.

Police say Lundquist left without his phone, wallet, cash or credit cards and was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with a dealer license plate on the back.

(Courtesy of Lauren Johnson) (Courtesy of Lauren Johnson)

Anyone with information on Lundquist’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elk River Police Department at 763-635-1200. Anyone who sees him should call 911.