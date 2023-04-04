Police seek help finding Minneapolis man

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a Minneapolis man who has been missing for over a week.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Jacob Arilious Poe, 30, was last seen on the afternoon of March 26.

He lives near the intersection of Franklin Avenue West and Lyndale Avenue South but is also known to frequent downtown, police said. He often uses the bus for transportation.

Poe is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing Vikings sweats, a red and black jacket and a Vikings hat.

Police say Poe has not had access to his prescription medications or his phone since he went missing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

People with information on his whereabouts can contact the Minneapolis Police Department at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.