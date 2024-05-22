Police searing for information in hit-and-run incident that injured mother, 2-year-old child

Owatonna police are asking the public to share any information they have about a hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her two-year-old on Tuesday night.

Police say a dark-colored truck or SUV hit a woman carrying her child near Oak Avenue and Rose Street around 9:07 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

The child was airlifted to Rochester with unknown injuries, and the woman was also injured, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL.

Owatonna police have requested that anyone who was in the area of the Gateway Apartments and the Blast around 9 p.m. on May 21, or has other information about the hit-and-run, contact Detective Derrik Quinlan at 507-774-7226.