Police searching for missing man in Itasca County

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 85-year-old Gerald Olson.

According to authorities, Olson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Law enforcement states that Olson left his home in Swan River Saturday night in a blue 2018 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate GS0832. He could be traveling toward Grand Rapids, according to police.

Olson is 5’8″ and weighs 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Officials state he is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corps baseball hat.

If you have seen Olson or have any other additional information, contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.