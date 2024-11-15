Police searching for missing man in Coon Rapids, Blaine area

Coon Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old man.

Authorities state that Adam Metz, who also goes by the nickname “Dern,” left a friend’s home on Oct. 3 during a mental health crisis and could currently be homeless.

Metz was last seen on Oct. 10 in the Coon Rapids and Blaine areas and was officially reported missing on Oct. 21.

He could also be in a vulnerable mental state and may be at risk of self-harm, according to police.

Metz is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 310 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about where Metz may be should call the Coon Rapids Police Department at 763-427-1212.