Police searching for bank robber in Alexandria

Law enforcement officials in Alexandria are searching for the person who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

According to Alexandria Police, officers were called to a robbery in progress at Bremer Bank shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officers responded and set up a perimeter, then used a K-9 to try to track the suspect but those efforts were unsuccessful.

At around 9 p.m., SWAT and other law enforcement officials executed a warrant in the 1700 block of Nokomis Street in connection to the robbery, and a “code red” was issued for the area. However, that was later lifted and nobody was arrested.

The department released a picture of the suspect from bank surveillance cameras, noting the suspect allegedly had a gun during the robbery. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 320-763-6631.

Further updates are expected at a later time.