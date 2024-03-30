Police search for four suspects in connection with Friday night shooting in Brooklyn Park

A man is injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of 90th Avenue North around 9:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).

Law enforcement found a man in a house at the location with a gunshot wound to the side of the head. He was brought to a local hospital in stable condition, officials say.

Officers found surveillance footage showing four suspects running away in the street before two of them fired handguns and ran out of the camera’s view.

The suspects were not located. An investigation is ongoing.