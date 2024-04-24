Police respond to bomb threat at Spring Lake Park High School

Police responded to a bomb threat at Spring Lake Park High School on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:08 p.m., Spring Lake Park police said they responded to a bomb threat at the school.

The district stated that just after 1 p.m., the school was evacuated to ensure the safety of students and staff. Police say that students and staff were then dismissed for the day.

Authorities say that after a thorough search of the school, no devices or suspicious packages were found.

The incident is being investigated by Spring Lake Park police and anyone with information should call 763-792-7200 or go to records@slpmn.org.