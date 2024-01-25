Police: Pursuit ends with car hitting bus stops in Richfield, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested for suspected drug possession after a pursuit that ended with a car crashing into two bus stops in Richfield early Thursday morning.

Police say it started with an officer seeing a vehicle hit a curb near 98th Street and Portland Avenue overnight in Bloomington. However, as the office tried to catch up to the car, it fled.

According to Bloomington police, officers pursued as the driver fled north, got onto Interstate 494, and then to Interstate 35W before exiting at 66th Street. While exiting, police say the car hit two Metro Transit bus stops, which disabled the vehicle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, was arrested for driving while impaired, fleeing police and suspected drug possession. A 28-year-old woman from Bloomington was also arrested for suspected drug possession, police say.

No injuries were reported.