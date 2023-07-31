Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Sauk Rapids; driver charged

Authorities say a person died and another was arrested Friday night after a crash in Sauk Rapids.

According to Sauk Rapids police, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 11 p.m. near Benton Drive North and Eighth Street.

The crash report states that first responders provided aid to the pedestrian before that person was taken to a hospital. However, the pedestrian died a short time after getting to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck that hit the pedestrian was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, the report adds.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Jordan Nies, is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while impaired.

Charging documents state that Nies smelled of alcohol and told an officer he’d had one beer. However, after failing field sobriety tests and recording a 0.129 preliminary blood alcohol concentration, he admitted he may have had three 16-ounce beers at 5% alcohol.

In an interview, Nies said he as driving north on Benton Drive in the right lane when all of a sudden a man walked into the lane like he was trying to cross the road. Nies added that he slammed on the brakes but couldn’t stop in time.

A witness told officers he was driving behind Nies and in the other lane when Nies suddenly swerved into his lane and stopped. He then saw the pedestrian in the roadway.

If convicted, Nies could face up to 10 years in prison. His first court appearance was set for Monday morning.