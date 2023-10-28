Police: Man shot while on walk in Blaine, investigation ongoing

A man was shot in the foot while on a walk in Blaine on Saturday, according to the police department.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 118 Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE for reports of a male with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old man who said he was shot in the feet while walking down the sidewalk.

The man had a gunshot wound in his right foot and was brought to a local hospital.

Officers searched the area and found multiple casings in the tree line across from the SBM Fire Department. They also found several windows at the fire station that were struck by bullets.

ATF agents also responded to help search for any other bullet casings or guns, but none were found.

Authorities later interviewed the man at the hospital who said that he was out for a walk when he passed a wooded area, heard music and talking and then saw a muzzle flash. The man states that he then ran and called 911.

Several residents in the area also reported to police that they heard about 12 gunshots in short succession.

Investigators are reviewing video from businesses in the area and following up on additional leads.